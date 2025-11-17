Sheridan Broncs own Wyoming's football mountain with 5th straight title

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Sheridan Broncs aren't just on a mountain top – they own Wyoming's high school football mountain.

Breck Reed is one of the seniors on this team that's never lost a varsity football game after the Broncs punched out perfect yet again following Saturday's Class 4A championship win over Campbell County.

"You never get tired of these things; it never gets boring," Reed said afterward.

See how the Broncs won Saturday's nail-biting championship thriller over Campbell County:

The Broncs' wide receiver and defensive back felt the weight of another historic moment alongside pals that are more than just teammates.

"It feels amazing to be back here just once again with the guys I grew up with," Reed said.

This season didn't come without adversity, giving way to multiple season-ending injuries. Saturday's nail-biting 17-10 title win over the Camels also didn't come without adversity.

Reed credited his coaches for maintaining faith in players even during challenging moments on the field.

"Coaches, they have so much trust in us, even in times when they honestly shouldn't. I go out and muff a punt return and they're telling me to relax, (that) I'm going to go out there and catch the next one," Reed said.

If there's a number that could sum up this year's Broncs, it might be five after winning their fifth straight state title and 55th straight overall game – the nation's third longest active winning streak, according to Sheridan Media's Kevin Koile.

Managing to avoid pitfalls along the way, head coach Jeff Mowry and his staff haven't taken the ride for granted.

"Sometimes, when we're on the streak we are and have the championships we've had, people focus on, 'well, you guys have been there before. You'll just get it done,' and we told these guys, go get one tonight," Mowry said.

Among Saturday's notable plays, the Broncs faked a punt for the first time this year when Reed beautifully executed one from near midfield to keep Sheridan's opening drive alive leading to a five-yard Keegan Rager touchdown run.

"It was worth a shot, and it paid off, and to get that first score on the board was huge," Mowry said of the gamble.

Reed's confidence in his team's preparation and the mutual trust between players and coaches helped fuel this latest championship run.

"I come out here pretty confident. Not arrogant, but confident that we have all the reps and things like that. And coaches see things … they're confident in us. They trust us," Reed said.

And that trust helps build mountains.