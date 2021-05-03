Shelter in Place in Billings Heights

BILLINGS - Residents are being told by law enforcement to shelter in place as a "police incident" unfolds in the Billings Heights.

Details are limited. Billings police sent out a post on social media, writing "Active police incident occurring in the 300 block of Stillwater Ln. Please avoid the area."

This is a developing story.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook shortly before 8 a.m. Monday that a "Shelter in Place" alert was mistakenly sent out to the entire county.