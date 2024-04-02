Watch Now
Shelter in place and lockdown ordered at MSUB and City College

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 9:25 AM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 11:33:32-04

BILLINGS - A shelter-in-place and lockdown order has been issued at Montana State University Billings and City College campuses.

"A threat has been made that could impact your safety," university officials said in an emergency alert.

College officials said at 9:21 a.m. in a text bulletin that no shots have been fired but the lockdown remains at both campuses.

The alert states:

April 2, 2024:

EMERGENCY NOTIFICATION: THIS IS NOT A TEST. Shelter in place. A threat has been made that may impact your safety. A lock down is in place.

Updates will be provided as conditions warrant.

Visit msubillings.edu or check email for more info.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

