Shamrock Run goes virtual for 2021

For the second straight year, runners celebrated the first race of the season, virtually.

The 40th annual Shamrock Run was scheduled for Sunday, but the live race was canceled because of COVID.

Participants turned in their times for 5-k and 10-k runs done on their own, from March 6-21.

No prizes were awarded, but a each runner received a souvenir glass

In the past, the run has also been part of the Yellowstone Rimrunners membership drive.

Traditionally, it's been the first run of the year since 1981.

Dave Coppock, Yellowstone Rimrunners president. KTVQ photo

The club's president, Dave Coppock, anticipates live runs coming back this summer, starting with the Rims to River Run on June 30.