Severe weather causes major road challenges in Southeast Montana

BILLINGS — Recent weather conditions in Southeast Montana have made travel particularly difficult, as a combination of rain, snow, and strong winds created hazardous road conditions along Highway 212 near Broadus.

Longtime tow truck driver Damian Desatoff, who has seen his fair share of bad weather, described the situation as unusually tough.

“It’s been crazy,” said Desatoff on Sunday. “I had two slide-offs out towards Hammond, both well off the road.”

In response to the dangerous conditions, sections of Highway 212 were closed to prevent further accidents. However, some trouble spots emerged before the road was closed.

“We had road blockage up on home crick divide which is on 212 west of Broadus," Desatoff said. "We had a semi jack knifed blocking the whole road.”

The storm worsened overnight, with snow and wind creating whiteout conditions that made visibility nearly impossible.

“It got to the point where I was following a deputy, and even with his lights on, I couldn’t see him from 20 feet away,” Desatoff said.

The conditions became so severe that Desatoff made the rare decision to stop for the night.

“I’ve been doing this for 11 years, and I can count on one hand the times I’ve had to stop work early,” he said. “But it was clear the roads were too dangerous to continue.”

With the safety and his family in mind, Desatoff noted that sometimes it’s best to wait for conditions to improve before venturing out.

“I got a wife and kids at home that I got to get home to," Desatoff said. "It can be deadly. The severity of the road conditions last night, I would say could be deadly.”