Several rivers in Stillwater County reopen June 28 to recreational use

(Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks news release)

HELENA – Following conversations with officials in Stillwater County and area utility companies, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is opening the Yellowstone River from Columbus to Buffalo Mirage Fishing Access Site, the Stillwater River, East Rosebud Creek to Rosebud Creek, and Rosebud Creek to the confluence with the Stillwater River. These rivers and creeks reopen June 28.

The area still has many hazards that could be life threatening including large log jams in side channels. For example, there is a log jam in a large flood plain side channel on river right starting at the downstream end of the BLM parcel upstream of White Bird Fishing Access Site. There is also a pipeline downstream of the Absaroka Fishing Access Site about 0.75 miles along North Stillwater Road.

An 8-inch gas line is exposed upstream of the Jeffries Landing FAS. NorthWestern Energy evacuated the gas from the line and it is not being used. Recreationists may see the orange and yellow line and should avoid it.

While these are known examples, there may be bridge decks, structures and other debris being exposed daily. Recreationists should use caution when deciding whether to float.

Some fishing access sites are open to walk-in only. Port a potties will be delivered to some sites, such as Jeffries Landing FAS, in the coming days to provide temporary latrines while work is done on the vault latrines.

For current information about water restrictions and closures, visit the FWP website [lnks.gd].