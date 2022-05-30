Senior starts the graduations celebrations in Billings

High school all around Montana held commencement ceremonies for the class of 2022.

That includes all three Billings public high school and Central.

The Broncs of Billings Senior led off the day of celebrations.

Graduation day is a busy day for the MetraPark crew and for School District 2, with graduations at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m.

The Billings Senior High School band played the processional for 435 graduates at the MetraPark First Interstate Arena.

After the national anthem, the valedictorians addressed her classmates.

"I encourage you to think back on all of the in betweens as well," said Emilee Brown, one of two valedictorians. "The Times you laughed and the times you cried, the friendships you may have gained or lost."

"I can firmly agree with our class motto: 'the last best class,'" said Elizabeth Kamminga, the other valedictorian. "As Mr. Nichols told us every day in AP world history, our generation is going to change the world with new technological developments and our intelligence."

Before the ceremony, we caught up with some of those as they were getting ready to graduate.

"I'm sure everyone's a little bit nervous, but it's really exciting," Lainey Kitzman, a Senior graduate. "So yeah, everyone's ready to graduate after COVID and going through everything. We're just ready to go."

"It's been a rough four years but it's been a fun four years and I'm ready," said James Roan. "I'm just ready to finally get out of here."

And while COVID change their education that they say they still enjoyed high school.

"I know we lost a few people to online or sitting at home but yeah, it was really good high school experience," said Kitzman.

"Overall, it was a good time I had fun made some friends made some good memories," Roan said. "Finally to go excited to go off to college. I don't think I missed out on much."

"Congratulations Senior High Class of 2022 and rock on," Brown said.

"Use your education to your full potential," Kamminga said. "That is the most useful tool you have. Thank you and congratulations Senior High Class of 2022."

Senior, West and Skyview held graduations at MetraPark.

Central's commencement is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Nelles Center.