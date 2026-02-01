Semi-truck and SUV crash near MetraPark, no reported fatalities

BILLINGS— A semi-truck and SUV crashed on Main Street near MetraPark Saturday afternoon after the semi ran through a red light, according to Billings Police Department.

The department told MTN there are no fatalities, but an unspecified number of passengers in the SUV were transported to the hospital due to minor injuries.

Billings police closed off three lanes of traffic on Main Street with the help of the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.

All lanes have since reopened.

This is an ongoing investigation.