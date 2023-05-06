Semi crashes and spills fuel on I90 in Billings, backs up traffic at Zoo Drive

A semi crashed Friday night on Interstate 90 near the Zoo Drive spilled fuel on the road, backing up traffic for nearly 10 miles to the east.

The crash was reported around 5 p.m., according to reports at the scene.

A semi trail jackknifed at the bridge by the exit. When the vehicle slid, the saddle tank, which holds the vehicle's fuel, was punctured and spilled up to 50 to 100 gallons of fuel, said Billings Fire Battalion Chief Dan Cotrell.

The fuel was cleaned up as of 6:20 p.m., and the road has reopened, Cotrell said.

No one was injured, he said.

David Jay/ MTN News

Billings firefighters are on the scene, along with a Hanser's tow truck and law enforcement.

Drivers are exiting the interstate at Zoo Drive as a detour through town. Some are using Frontage Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.