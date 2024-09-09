Second annual Billings Climate Week kicked off Saturday night

BILLINGS — Going green is the theme of the Magic City this week as Billings second annual Climate Week kicked off at the Eagle Seeker Community Center Saturday night. It was just one of a dozen events focused on educating the public on climate change.

“We have been sounding the alarm for generations now,” said executive director of Honor the Earth, Krystal Two Bulls during her Landback Movement speech Saturday night.



Though sounding the alarm on climate change is important everyday, it's something the city of Billings is extensively focusing on this week.

"That event began Billings Climate Week, which is actually eight days straight of climate-oriented events,” said Katie Harrison, founder of SustainaBillings.

Dozens of organizations like Forward Montana and Beyond Plastics are educating community members on a crisis that hits too close to home.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Katie Harrison of SustainaBillings

"All the predictions of scientists from the last decades, yes, they've not only come true, but they've come true at a faster rate than they themselves could have predicted," Harrison said.

SustainaBillings partnered with the Montana Environmental Information Center for a youth book discussion at This House of Books Sunday afternoon.

"We are, you know, taking part in this destruction of our planet and the youth are standing up," Harrison said. "They are not only going to be inheriting this planet, but they are very much aware from an earlier and earlier age of what is going on in the world. And they themselves are stepping up and getting involved."

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it's likely 2024 is going to beat 2023 as the warmest year on record, but youth are fighting back right here in Montana.

Alina Hauter/MTN News The 21

"This is very, very powerful because it's talking about kids that are just taking on the United States government head on... Actually, the very first lawsuit that got to trial was just last year, and it was here in Montana, and it's called "Held v. Montana," and actually the youth plaintiffs in that lawsuit won," said Harrison. "Now, that decision is being challenged, of course, by the state, and the Montana Supreme Court is now making its final decision in regards to that."

It's why Billings Climate Week is so significant in terms of change. Sunday was especially busy as American environmentalist and author Bill McKibben gave a keynote speech at MSU Billings that evening.

"Bill McKibben, who's the founder of 350.org and an all around amazing climate activist and author. And he'll be in a few cities in Montana this month," said Katy Spence, the communications director for the Montana Environmental Information Center. "So it's really exciting to see him engaging Montana in several different cities, including Billings."

Since Billings is the first city in Montana to be gold certified using the LEED for Cities rating system, Spence said it puts Billings ahead of the curve.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Katy Spence of MEIC

"I think Montana has an opportunity to be a leader. And as Montana's largest city, Billings has an opportunity to be a leader in this as well," Spence said. "Climate Week is a really great way to invite people in and say, hey, what you're already doing is great and you're already making so much progress. And here's how much more progress we can make."

Two different panels will be hosted on Monday and Tuesday evening.

"Some of our other events this week are storytelling, a live storytelling event with the Billings businesses on Wednesday. And then a few films and discussions," Spence added.

The Art House will host two different film screenings paired with discussions next week, one on Thursday and the other on Sunday. There will also be a climate change awareness-raising bike ride on Saturday.

"When we all work together, even at our local city levels, we get more done. And as a state, if we can accomplish more, it helps us on the national level as well," said Spence.

All of these events are free to community members and you can check out the full schedule here.