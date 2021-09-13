Search launched for missing man near Red Lodge

RED LODGE - A search effort has been launched for a missing man near Red Lodge.

Red Lodge Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post on Monday morning it was searching for Mike Miller, who was last seen hiking on the Timberline trail up the West Fork of Rock Creek at around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept 12.

Miller is described as 6-foot, 3-inches tall, 350 pounds and was wearing camouflage for bow hunting.

Anyone with information regarding Miller's whereabouts is asked to call Joel Anthes at Red Lodge Fire Rescue - 406-425-3508 or the Carbon County Sheriff's office at 406-446-1234.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.