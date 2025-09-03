Update: Girl missing near Ashland found safe

Update 2 p.m.

London Weide was found safe, the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office told MTN News.

ASHLAND - A search has been launched for a missing 13-year-old girl near Ashland.

The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office said the search for London Weide is focused south of town along the Tongue River.

There were 30 volunteers on foot, horseback, ATVs and in vehicles involved in the search late Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said in a social media post.

The Montana Department of Justice issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory on Wednesday afternoon:

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of Northern Cheyenne Investigative Services for 13-year-old London Weide. London left her Ashland residence last night after an argument and does not have a cell phone. Law enforcement is concerned about her health and safety due to lack of medication and dangerous terrain. London is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, baby blue sweatpants with Bluey graphics and black Nike shoes with a white logo. If you have any information about London Weide, please contact NCIS at (406)477-6288 or dial 911.

Montana Department of Justice

The sheriff's office said a search team was also using a drone, and boats would be launched into the river to assist in the search effort.

The girl was reported last seen on Tuesday at about 7:30 p.m. She is described as Native American, 6 feet 1 inch tall, and 220 pounds.

The sheriff's office asked area residents to check campers, outbuildings, "or any place a teenager could hide."

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (406) 346-2715 or Northern Cheyenne Investigative Services at (406) 477-6288.