Search continues for missing Lodge Grass man Shann Nomee

The search for a Lodge Grass man who went missing Saturday will continue this week.

Shann Nomee, 37, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Saturday hitchhiking from Lodge Grass north to his mother's home, where he lives, about two miles north of town along Highway 87, according to relatives.

His uncle, Cedric Black Eagle, walks to town as part of his daily routine and was dropped off Saturday night at the family's home lane.

He was last seen wearing a green reflector jacket, black coveralls and black stocking cap.

Big Horn County Search and Rescue and the Bureau of Indian Affairs is involved in the search, and family members spent Tuesday searching on foot.

A team of search dogs will be brought in Wednesday, according to relatives.

Search teams will begin gathering outside Lodge Grass City Hall around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Call Black Eagle at 406-679-6119 or the BIA police department at 406-638-2361 with any information on Nomee's whereabouts.