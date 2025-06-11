Search continues for missing hiker at Rimrock Lake

RED LODGE - Search crews will return to the backcountry outside Red Lodge on Wednesday to continue looking for a missing hiker.

Red Lodge Fire and Rescue said in a social media post that ground crews will return to the Rimrock Lake area in an effort to find a 23-year-old man who was swept away in East Rosebud Creek on Sunday.

Searchers scoured the area on Monday, but ground crews did not return to the area on Tuesday, the agency said. So far, they have found no sign of the man.

East Rosebud Creek flows out of Rimrock Lake along the popular Beaten Path 26-mile hiking trail in the Beartooth Mountains. The lake is located several miles from the trailhead.

Authorities were alerted Sunday afternoon that the hiker had gone into the fast-flowing creek by his hiking companion. The name of the missing hiker has not been released.

Search efforts on the ground and from the air were conducted Monday and will resume Wednesday. The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post on Wednesday that it will continue to assist with its helicopter.

It is the second time in less than a year a hiker has encountered danger at that location, which used to have a bridge span over the creek. The bridge was washed away by flooding in 2022.

A 20-year-old Montana State University student, Dylan Honnoll from Minnesota, died last year when he slipped into the creek at the same location.

RELATED: Search launched for hiker swept away in creek near Red Lodge

