Search continues for Laurel man missing in Wyoming

The vehicle of a missing Laurel man has been found in the area of Newton Lakes in Park County, Wyoming.

John Richard Borninkhof, 54, went missing on July 12 and has not been seen from since.

The Park County Sheriff's Office says his car was found on Saturday with keys and valuables in it and had been parked in the area for three days.

Several agencies then joined the efforts for a two-day ground search of the area, but they still have not found him.

Call the Laurel Police Department or 911 with any information on his whereabouts.