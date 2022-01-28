SCL Health's documentary 'Caring Through COVID' airing Saturday on Q2

BILLINGS - COVID-19 has been in the news for two years.

But now, SCL Health is offering up a different perspective through the documentary “Caring Through COVID”.

“Sometimes the work is hard, and the lift is heavy. And yet, this documentary for me brought to mind not only the hard work but also the hearts of care team members and where they are so willing to put their heart into their work and make those connections with the patients and the loved ones coming alongside the patients and their colleagues on a day-in and day-out basis,” said St. Vincent Healthcare and SCL Health Montana region president Jen Alderfer.

Told through the voices of nine staff members at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, Holy Rosary Healthcare in Miles City, and St. James Healthcare in Butte, audiences will be reminded it’s more than just a job.

“That to me just brought forward that really good reminder of how special it is to work on a team that takes care of, not only the patients, but one another as colleagues and extended family members,” Alderfer said.

This wasn’t only a way for the public to get a first-hand perspective, but a way to show appreciation.

“It was a wonderful way for us to say, once again, thank you to our team members. Thank you for the work that is done, for the care that is provided, the response that is so, so diligently given out on a day-in and day-out basis,” said Alderfer.

With so many unknowns, Alderfer hopes the documentary offers promise.

“Something that really ties back to the legacy of SCL Health and back to one of our founding sisters, Mother Xavier Ross, and she has been known to say, ‘look forward to the good that is yet to be’.”

The documentary will air Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. on KTVQ.

