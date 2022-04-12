School Closures and Delays (Tuesday, April 12)

A wintry storm has forced widespread school closures Tuesday in the Billings region. Here's a list of closures and delays:

Closed

Billings Public Schools

Lockwood Schools

Huntley Project Schools

Shepherd Public Schools

Billings Catholic Schools

Powell County School District (Wyo.)

Bridger Schools

Chief Dull Knife College

Broadus Schools

Sidney Public Schools

Absarokee Schools

Colstrip Public Schools

Geyser School District

Elder Grove Schools

Elysian School District

Custer Public Schools

Broadview Schools

Canyon Creek School

Belfry Schools

Fromberg School District

Joliet Public Schools

Harlowton Public Schools

Park City Schools

Lame Deer Public Schools

Ryegate Schools

Red Lodge Schools

Lavina Schools

Rapelje Schools

Reed Point Schools

Roberts Schools are currently planning a delayed 10 a.m. start. Preschool is canceled.

This list will be updated

