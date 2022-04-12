School Closures and Delays (Tuesday, April 12)

A wintry storm has forced widespread school closures Tuesday in the Billings region. Here's a list of closures and delays:
Closed
Billings Public Schools
Lockwood Schools
Huntley Project Schools
Shepherd Public Schools
Billings Catholic Schools
Powell County School District (Wyo.)
Bridger Schools
Chief Dull Knife College
Broadus Schools
Sidney Public Schools
Absarokee Schools
Colstrip Public Schools
Geyser School District
Elder Grove Schools
Elysian School District
Custer Public Schools
Broadview Schools
Canyon Creek School
Belfry Schools
Fromberg School District
Joliet Public Schools
Harlowton Public Schools
Park City Schools
Lame Deer Public Schools
Ryegate Schools
Red Lodge Schools
Lavina Schools
Rapelje Schools
Reed Point Schools
Roberts Schools are currently planning a delayed 10 a.m. start. Preschool is canceled.
This list will be updated