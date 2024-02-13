Saturday Live moving permanently indoors to MetraPark this fall

Saturday Live, the annual fundraiser for the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, is moving permanently indoors to MetraPark starting this fall.

The foundation announced Monday that the move from the event's traditional home at Pioneer Park was prompted by Billings schools' recent move to a later start date, which pushed back Saturday Live to a colder time of the year.

“Pioneer Park has been an ideal backdrop for this wonderful event and we are so thankful to Billings Parks and Recreation for their support of Saturday Live,” says Event Manager Holly Sessoms. “While we will absolutely miss the park, we look forward to the predictability and easy access of the Metra for future events.”

The event is scheduled for Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday Live raises tens of thousands of dollars for Billings Public Schools and the Education Foundation each year. All ticket sales from Saturday Live go directly back to the school groups hosting booths. Groups use the funds in a number of ways including field trips, playground equipment, team travel, registration fees, classroom technology, team uniforms, and more.

To sponsor Saturday Live or be involved as a volunteer or booth organizer, contact Holly Sessoms at sessomsh@billingsschools.org or call 406-281-5150. Or visit efbps.org to learn more.