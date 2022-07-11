Sandwich shop Pickle Barrel closing in Billings

The popular Pickle Barrel sandwich shop in Billings is closing at the end of this week.

A sign hanging outside the shop at 3225 Rosebud Dr. identified the closing date as Saturday, July 16, although owner Daniel McComish said the date could be pushed back a few days.

The building is being sold, but McComish did not confirm what would be moving in.

The restaurant thanked customers in Billings for their support and said on Facebook they will be missed.

The owners have not stated the reasons for the closure or what will replace the Pickle Barrel in that spot.

The Pickle Barrel has operated at its current spot across from the Holiday gas station since October 2014. The restaurant had previously operated for years under different ownership at another location on 13th Street West.

The Pickle Barrel is a unique Montana brand. Featuring giant sub sandwiches, the first store opened in 1976 by company founder Ken Olson, and it later grew to five locations.

Currently three Pickle Barrels are operating in Bozeman, Livingston and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.