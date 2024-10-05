Saluting Branches replaces headstones at Billings cemetery to honor veterans

Saluting Branches was postponed because of rain in September and volunteers came out to clean up at Mountview Cemetery in Billings on Friday.

Seven crews from five tree companies cleared tree branches and made sure the trees stayed healthy and safe.

Besides tree trimming, some of the 50 volunteers trimmed grass around the gravesites, cleaned headstones and planted new trees.

It’s part of a nationwide effort held on Sept. 18, but it was postponed until Oct. 4 in Billings.

Cemetery workers replaced the 400-pound veteran headstones that were damaged when a vehicle hit them in July.

“We have community members here and there was a large outreach from the community,” said Brandon Schmidt, Billiings cemetery supervisor. "They were obviously and, and rightfully upset about the incident. And so I just thought it fitting with the volunteers and what saluting the day of saluting branches means, and I thought it appropriate to replace those headstones.”

“This is one way that we can give back to the people that gave to us,” said Mike Nezworski, C.M. Tree Service owner. “We have veterans on our staff at C.M. Tree Service. My grandfather is a veteran. So this is one small way that we can give back to the people that have done so much for us."

Saluting Branches cleanups were scheduled at 100 cemeteries across the country, including Big Timber and Sheridan, Wyoming.