Saddle Up: Doc Holiday's Roadhouse in Billings swings its doors open

BILLINGS — Doc Holiday's Roadhouse opened its doors in Billings Wednesday evening, bringing a cowboy-themed dining experience to the former Gusick's location on the West End.

The restaurant marks the latest expansion for the concept that first launched in 2012. Owner Max Jundt said the western atmosphere has been key to the brand's success since his father Marcus Jundt founded the original location.

Watch people celebrate the opening of Doc Holiday's Roadhouse:

"He started decorating a bar he had at the time to be more cowboy western themed and sales just started skyrocketing up," Jundt said Wednesday.

The new Billings location drew packed crowds on opening night, with diners praising both the food and atmosphere.

Wayne Wilcox, visiting for the first time, said the experience exceeded his expectations.

"It's actually incredible. The ambiance is amazing. Seems to be like a lot of people. The food is fantastic, the drinks are amazing, actually," Wilcox said.

He added that Doc Holiday's will likely become a regular dining spot for him.

"I love eating, I love food. So, I eat everywhere, all the time. This is probably going to be one of my new hangouts, for sure," Wilcox said.

For Jeff Berger, the Billings opening represents a full-circle moment. He was present when the first Doc Holiday's opened in Williston, North Dakota.

"I was fortunate enough to be around on their first one that they built in Williston, North Dakota," Berger said. "They've done an amazing job and now we've got a new place in town, which we needed desperately, or at least we think."

The restaurant features an extensive collection of western décor that continues to grow. The establishment displays 1,967 boots on the ceiling, hundreds of cowboy hats and more than 40 taxidermy animals, including seven full-size mounts.

"We've got...7 full size mounts I believe, 40 something taxidermy animals and that moose there is the 22nd largest moose ever shot and we can't prove it but we think it's the largest full body mount moose ever," Jundt said.

"They just continually change it. They continually add. It's nonstop," Berger said of the evolving décor.

Jundt has ambitious goals for the new location.

"For the location itself, my goal is to be the number one restaurant in Montana. I don't know what it takes to get there," Jundt said.