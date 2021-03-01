Billings RV and Boat show turnout "incredible"

The Billings RV and Boat Show was among the last events before the pandemic hit last year.

The show is among the first to return to near normal conditions at the MetraPark Expo Center, during a six-day run that ended Sunday.

Other events before this week had been canceled, so Bretz RV and Marine was able to set up earlier.

The added days provided a chance to see the show with fewer people.

For those involved, the attendance seems like any other year.

"We'd heard that the previous shows kept canceling leading up to this event," said Dustin Bretz, operations director for Bretz RV and Marine. "We just said, this is important to get families out camping and boating, and we know how important it is to the community to make that happen, so we went for it. This is unreal. We were all unsure what it was going to bring as far as when people come out we were the first show to kind of fire up here in Billings. And the turnout has been incredible, absolutely incredible. The community's welcomed us. We're glad to be back."

Bretz said business was good last year, since RV's were considered essential for housing and quarantining.