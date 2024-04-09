Rubbing out graffiti: Billings council creates reward fund for graffiti vandals

BILLINGS - The Billings City Council took steps Monday evening to try and rub out graffiti in the city.

The council is hoping that some extra money might convince people to turn in offenders.

The council approved an anti-graffiti reward fund that would be used to pay for information leading to the conviction of graffiti vandals, much like the Crimestoppers program.

The money for the fund will come from municipal court fines from violators and public donations.

