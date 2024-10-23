Roundup daycare shut down following child abuse and neglect allegations

ROUNDUP — ABC 123 Daycare in Roundup was once a thriving daycare in the community, but it was shut down earlier this month by the state public health department following reports of alleged child abuse and neglect.

"It went from (being happy to be at the daycare) to 'I don't want to go,' and getting in there and crying," one parent, who asked to remain anonymous, told MTN News Wednesday.

Outside of the daycare at the corner of First Street and Sixth Avenue on the sidewalk, the pavement reads, "We love children," but on the inside of the facility were alleged reports of things children should never experience.

"A lot of the kids got screamed at. They got grabbed around the arm, like yanked on, got screamed in the face. There was a lot that happened," said Kayla Carlson, a former employee who also had a child in the program.

Carlson worked at the daycare for about two years, starting in 2021, and her young daughter attended the program at the same time. She says many experiences kept her up at night, and she was hesitant about leaving out of fears for the children's safety.

"There was also another little boy who had his leg cut with scissors by the director. That's when the elementary school called CPS (Child Protective Services)," she said.

In this particular incident, Carlson said the little boy purposefully dropped his pants at school. The director of the program, Gail Doston-Armstrong, told the boy she would "cut off his privates" if he had another incident, while holding a pair of scissors near his leg. When the boy moved to protect himself, that's when Doston-Armstrong accidentally cut the boy on the leg, according to Carlson.

Carlson also contacted CPS twice during her employment, once after that incident. She says that she brought up concerns to Dotson-Armstrong, but they were ignored.

Two other parents told MTN News they were concerned about abuse and neglect, and one confronted the director.

"I've heard of them punching a boy in the stomach, kicking him," one parent, who asked to remain anonymous to avoid possible backlash in the community, said in an interview with MTN News.

This boy was described by parents to be around nine months old, or the youngest child in the program.

On Oct. 7, The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) closed the facility and revoked Dotson-Armstrong's license.

In that report, DPHHS stated the facility had unsanitary conditions, including mouse droppings in the kitchen.

"CCL observed mouse droppings in the kitchen. The provider stated the majority of the food is prepared at the other location, but this kitchen is used to prepare simple meals. Provider stated they have been working on this issue with traps and a cat, but it has been an ongoing issue."

"It stinks like mold and mice. It's gross, so gross," an anonymous parent said.

This parent also said that their child noticed a deceased mouse in between the cabinet and refrigerator.

In that same report, DPHHS addresses reports of child abuse.

"Based on record review, CCL found that the provider is using inappropriate discipline on children including but not limited to spanking, hitting them on the head, nose to the wall, etc. This was determined by collaboration of outside entities investigations."

During an annual inspection, the agency noted one employee was taking care of 17 children at once, exceeding the standards of one adult per 16 children permitted.

"Based on observation and interview CCL found that there were 17 children in care with 1 caregiver. The children were playing outside and appeared content, but 1:17 is over ratio. Additionally, provider is registered as a group facility of 12 with 4 overlap children; therefore there should only be 16 children in care and only at approved times, which did not include the time of the inspection. The facility is only insured for 16 children."

Many parents believe that the overcapacity facility contributed to neglect of the children.

"I picked her up in the same diaper I dropped her off in," Carlson said.

Carlson said that in the two years she worked at the daycare, that instance was a result of her child being left with other caregivers. She said that every other time she took her child with her to work, Carlson would be her immediate caretaker.

Families are now looking for new providers in a town with few options.

With a shortage of licensed childcare facilities in Roundup, it leaves many parents in a hard situation.

"I was only surprised that it took so long to shut them down," Carlson said.