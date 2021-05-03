Rose Park opens new playground

BILLINGS — Last week, Rose Park opened a new playground to the public. The total cost of the project was $420,000 with $150,000 of that coming from a grant the Parks and Recreation department received.

“The previous playground equipment was over 20 years old and it was getting to the end of its life cycle, so it was time to replace the playground,” says Michael Whitaker, the Director of the Parks and Recreation department.

Construction on the playground began in January. The upgrade comes just in time for the summer season, and because Rose Park also has a pool Whitaker says it is the perfect destination.

“We Like it so far, we have two little ones, so it’s nice coming here, were always looking for new places to go, it’s nice to have something new and updated with lots of things for the kids to play on,” says Courtney Unruh, a local park goer.

Whitaker says that the equipment in the park is designed to accommodate children with special needs.

Whitaker says it was time for the old playground equipment to go, and he is happy to see these upgrades.

