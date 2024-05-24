Rocky Vista honors first class of medical master's graduates in Billings

BILLINGS — Rocky Vista University's Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine celebrated its inaugural master's of medical sciences program graduation on Friday.

“Many of these students will stay in Montana. They’ll do their residencies here," said Bill Cole, Billings mayor and the inaugural speaker.

Most post-medical school residents tend to stay where they perform their residencies, according to Dr. John Moore, the school's assistant dean of pre-clinical education for the osteopathic medical program.

Joshua Soriano is a graduate of the master's program and a five-year hospital corpsman veteran from Deer Lodge.

“Our access to medical care was – subpar, at best," said Soriano, "Growing up, I don’t think I saw the same physician more than once.”

In the program's first year, Rocky Vista sought talent from outside of Montana.

“We had so many challenges in looking for healthcare, especially the poor populations where my demographics (are) from," said Bianca Mcaravey, a master's graduate originally from Brazil.

Despite backgrounds that originated continents apart, both Soriano and Mcaravey said they look forward to helping people.