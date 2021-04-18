Rocky graduates happy with COVID-adjusted commencement

Rocky Mountain College held an in-person graduation that was live streamed to famly and friends.

Students waited outside the Fortin Education Center for Rocky's 139th commencement ceremony on Saturday.

"Man it's exciting," said Darius Henderson, Rocky graduate from Los Angeles. "Given that the whole COVID pandemic in effect, that rocky could make something happen for us, is truly a blessing. And I'm excited to graduate with my class and make the most of it."

"It feels good even though our family can't be here," said Reece Robinett, Rocky graduate from Middleton, Idaho. "But it's really good to just get it done. Get the ceremony over with and graduate. It feels good to have a sense of accomplishment."

"Very good day," said Alec Clinger from Sycamore, Ohio. "I took about seven years off and came back to school so it was awesome to finish."

"Extremely excited," said Carina Bracy, Rocky graduate from Gresham, Oregon. "It's been an amazing four years. This is the best. Finally graduating and it's been such a fun time."

For some families it's better to watch the virtual ceremony on campus, rather than staying at home.

"It's enormous," said Tonya Metz about her daughter's graduation. "It's such a monumental milestone in her life. She's my oldest so first one to graduate from college, of my children. We're from southern Colorado. We want to be here in person. It's an important day in her life and in our lives."

Some of the graduates' friends also enjoyed the ceremony with a tailgate party

"We're watching the stream on the laptop over here," said Matt Palmer, Rocky student. "You know, we're going to celebrate with them later. Just trying to enjoy time out here. Yeah, we're just glad our friends are graduating."

As always, the graduates left with some good advice.



"Use all that you have learned here at this great place and with these wonderful people to see your world with clarity, compassion, and curiosity," said Brad Nason, commencement speaker and executive vice president/dean of students.

"May you be protected every step of the way," said Dr. Bob Wilmouth, Rocky president. "It has been an absolute honor and privilege to serve as your President. Congratulations."

