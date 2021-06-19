Robertson Draw fire now estimated at 27,556 acres; community meeting planned in Red Lodge

Fire officials are now estimating the Robertson Draw fire south of Red Lodge at 27,556 acres, and 0 percent remains contained.

Incident command said in a Saturday morning briefing that firefighters made good progress on the edges of the fire.

Evacuation Warnings are still in effect for the areas of North and South Grove Creek, Gold Creek, Ruby Creek, and Robertson Draw east to Highway 72. The North and South Grove Creek Road, Gold Creek Road, Ruby Creek Road, Meeteetse Trail, and Robertson Draw Road that are in Evacuation Warning status remain closed to general public use.

The Robertson Draw fire is the largest burning in Montana.

A community meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Red Lodge High School for updates on the fire. It will be streamed live on the Custer Gallatin National Forest Facebook page.

Read the full update below: