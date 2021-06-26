Robertson Draw fire continues to burn as crews prepare to transition

BELFRY- — As of Friday morning, the Robertson Draw fire has burned approximately 29,764 acres, and is 53% contained.

“There were unfortunately 10 homes that were burned up, and thirty structures total,” says Louis Feltmann, the division F supervisor for the Robertson Draw fire.

Feltmann says that he feels good about the state of the fire and is working hard to continue building and fortifying containment lines. Fire crews opened up the area Friday for media to get a first look at their progress.

On Tuesday, June 29, the type two fire crews that have been fighting the Robertson Draw fire times out and will be replaced by another type two team of unknown size.

“Our team times out Tuesday we’ll have another team in place that will shadow us for a day and then we’ll hand it off to them and hand them off a good package with a structure protection plan in place,” says Feltmann.

Feltmann also reminds individuals that there is fire bans on Custer-Gallatin National Forest and Carbon, Stillwater and Yellowstone counties.