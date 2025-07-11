Roberts woman charged with negligent homicide in Highway 310 fatal crash

A 29-year-old Roberts woman was charged with negligent homicide this week for her alleged role in the death of Park City man in a July 6 crash on Highway 310 north of Rockvale.

Rachel Eve McElheran was charged in Carbon County District Court Tuesday. She has not appeared in court to address the charge.

According to charging documents filed by Carbon County Deputy Attorney Robert Spoja, McElheran was driving a Jeep Cherokee around 10:30 p.m. July 6 in the wrong lane on Highway 310 when she collided head-on with a GMC Sierra pickup truck, driven by 20-year-old Rand Carlson.

McElheran was transported by ambulance after the crash, which killed Carlson, according to court documents.

During her ambulance ride, McElheran allegedly told ambulance personnel that she intentionally tried to crash her vehicle, and she had to be forcibly restrained for the safety of responders, according to charging documents.

A Montana Highway Patrol trooper obtained a warrant to obtain a blood sample at the hospital, according to court documents. The trooper also requested to interview McElheran at the hospital, but she refused, according to documents.

A blood sample was sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for further analysis.

Carlson was an employee at the Quick Stop Drive-In in Rockvale, which is holding a fundraiser to help his family. On Sunday, July 13, the eatery is donating all proceeds to his family.