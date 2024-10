BELFRY - A 75-year-old Roberts man was killed recently in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 72 near Belfry.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the man was driving a Ford F-150 south on the highway near Dutch Lane on Saturday at about 2:21 p.m. when the truck went off the right side of the road.

The patrol said the truck crashed into a fence and a tree before it caught on fire. The driver, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.