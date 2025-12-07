Roaddogs motorcycle group brings over $100,000 of toys to The Salvation Army

BILLINGS — A massive convoy of more than 100 cars and motorcycles rolled through Billings streets, led by Billings Police, as the Road Dogs motorcycle group held their annual toy run to support the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program.

The event, which has grown significantly since its humble beginnings 41 years ago, collected well over $100,000 worth of toys for local families in need this holiday season.

"It started out with $300, $400 worth of toys," Roaddogs President Mark Helmbrecht also known as "Curly Claus" said Sunday. "We've got over $100,000 worth of toys this year for the kids of Billings and the local area."

Watch "Curly Claus" talk about the annual toy run:

Roaddogs Toy Run brought in over $100,000 worth of toys

Helmbrecht emphasized the group's mission centers on helping children who might otherwise go without during the holidays.

"We started because there's some kids that have never had a Christmas," Helmbrecht said. "It's also more than the biker community."

The Roaddogs raise funds throughout the year through various events, including bike shows and even a winter formal. All donations and toys collected stay within the local area, benefiting families in Yellowstone, Carbon, Stillwater, Bighorn and Musselshell counties.

"They stay Yellowstone County, Carbon, Stillwater, Bighorn, Musselshell County. Because the money is raised here local," Helmbrecht said.

The substantial donation will help The Salvation Army serve over 2,500 families this Christmas season, according to The Salvation Army Captain Colin Pederson.

"We provide them with Christmas toys for this Christmas season," Pederson said.

Pederson noted the Roaddogs consistently deliver exceptional support each year, and the community generosity comes at a crucial time when many families are facing financial hardships.

"People that are in a tight spot. They don't have the funds to buy toys. They're struggling to buy food. They're struggling to buy, pay the rent, utilities," Pederson said.

The Salvation Army connects registered families with Christmas presents through their toy distribution program, where parents can either receive pre-packed bags of gifts or visit their toy shop to select items personally.

"The parents can select the items that will be perfect in the Christmas season," Pederson said.

For Helmbrecht and the Roaddogs, what began as a simple ride has evolved into a community-wide effort that brightens the holiday season for thousands of local families.

"It's all a community. It feels good that everybody supports what we do," Helmbrecht said.