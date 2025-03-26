RiverStone Health reports 6 overdoses in 3 days in Yellowstone County

Six people in Yellowstone County overdosed over the last three days, and one died, RiverStone Health officials said in a Tuesday news release.

The health department suspects the overdoses were of opioids, but the substance has not been confirmed. Naloxone, a drug used to reverse overdoses, was used in five of the cases.

The overdose spike was identified through ODMAP, an overdose identification system. RiverStone Health, along with the Billings Police Department, emergency services and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services monitor reported overdoses in the county to analyze trends.

Naloxone, or Narcan, is available to purchase over the counter at most pharmacies and can be administered by anyone. It is also available by mail at nextdistro.org and other locations listed at stopoverdose.org.

If you suspect someone has overdosed, call 911 right away. Montana's Good Samaritan laws protect individuals from liability for providing medical assistance at the scene of an emergency, including protection for people who provide medical assistance during drug overdoses.

To get naloxone, call RiverStone Health Pharmacy at 406-247-3330 Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Free fentanyl test strips are available at largestheart.org.