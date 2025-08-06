RiverStone Health preparing for back-to-school vaccinations

BILLINGS — According to the CDC, immunization rates for required vaccination rates in schools have decreased in the last year. But in Billings, RiverStone Health says vaccination rates have remained consistent.

In Billings, families are preparing to go back to school this fall by getting kids up to speed on vaccinations.

Brenda Koch, the program manager of vaccine services at RiverStone Health, said local vaccination rates have stayed steady. Koch said this year, the clinic is seeing the usual rush of kids coming in for their annual back-to-school shots, which is about 40 kids per day.

“It's really busy for this entire community this time of year,” Koch said Wednesday.

Koch said this steady demand shows the community’s commitment to keeping children healthy.

“We're confident that vaccines are safe and effective. And it's so important to our community that we continue to vaccinate so we can all stay healthy,” Koch said.

Community members in need of immunizations, regardless of insurance coverage, can visit the RiverStone Health walk-in clinic at 123 South 27th Street on Aug. 21, 23, and 28.

To schedule an immunization appointment with RiverStone Health, visit this link.