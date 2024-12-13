RiverStone Health announces expansion to supplemental WIC food aid program

BILLINGS — RiverStone Health announced on Thursday that the WIC supplemental nutrition program will be implementing changes to its food packages starting Jan. 1.

“One of the most exciting changes is our families will now consistently receive a higher dollar amount for fruits and vegetables on their WIC card," said Kate Monger, the WIC and family health services program manager at Riverstone Health.

These changes come after scientific review of nutrition needs and diet guidelines, according to RiverStone Health.

"Participants will see the changes on their app," said Monger. "They'll see a lot of food categories increase. They may see some decreases just depending on their status."

RiverStone Health also highlighted the inclusion of fish to packages alongside more flexibility with yogurts, cheese, eggs, legumes, and the option for fresh fruits and vegetables for infants, rather than jarred foods.