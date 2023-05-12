RiverStone: 80 St. Vincent employees sickened by foodborne illness in Billings

RiverStone Health is investigating a large foodborne illness case with 80 people showing symptoms Friday.

RiverStone can't confirm the source of the outbreak but says the possibly contaminated food was delivered to various St. Vincent Health Care facilities on Wednesday as part of National Nurses Day celebrations.

"A gastrointestinal illness has impacted a number of our caregivers. At this time, we believe that the illness is from an external source. We are partnering with RiverStone Health for the outbreak investigation," St. Vincent leaders said in a statement.

The health department is also now trying to identify the exact illness. Most symptoms thus far include vomiting and/or diarrhea. An investigation form has been sent to all employees who have shown symptoms.

RiverStone says this is a fast-moving illness and there is a strong likelihood it could spread to others.

St. Vincent Healthcare tells MTN the food was delivered to the hospital from an "external source" but is not identifying that source.

RiverStone says all of the possibly contaminated food has been removed from circulation, so there is no remaining danger to the public.

The food was consumed this week, likely within the last 48 hours. RiverStone says they hope to know much more by Monday.