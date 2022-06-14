Rising waters force Livingston hospital to evacuate patients

LIVINGSTON - Patients at Livingston Healthcare were evacuated from the building on Monday as rising floodwaters caused concerns.

According to a release, the decision was made shortly before 9:50 am when water was over the driveway to the hospital, causing access to the building to become unsafe.

All operations were stopped to ensure safety and the situation will be evaluated by the hospital's Incident Command on Tuesday morning.

Patients who have an appointment from 7-10 am on Tuesday, June 14 are canceled. Staff will be calling those patients to reschedule once the assessment is complete.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.