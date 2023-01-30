Rising Artists: Billings Skyview's Jack Staton always has music in his heart

BILLINGS — Jack Staton's happy place is on a stage with a song.
"I was born into music," the Billings Skyview senior said. "Now, it’s like my whole life I guess."
That stage can be anywhere though.
"I’m always humming a song, when I'm in the shower, when I go in my car driving to school, I’m always blasting music and singing along to it," Staton said. "It's just part of my lifestyle."
All-State choir was a foregone destination for Staton once he got to Skyview, and it’s responsible for one of his favorites memories ever.
"We had this song called, 'Please Stay,' and it's a really powerful song," he said. "I was in the dead center of the choir so I could hear everything. Just getting to hear that was surreal."
Staton works hard on his craft - that’s why he was nominated as a Rising Artist by his teacher - but there’s no denying a natural ability, and there’s no question where he got it from: just look for the matching hair on dad, Q.
"It’s like a dynamic duo of awesome, luscious locks," Jack said.
Q is the choir and theater teacher in Lockwood, a veteran Billings community singer, and Jack’s hero, which was a tricky line to walk for dad.
"I try to stay back so you don’t push it down their throat and ruin it for them," Q said of getting his kids into music. "Just wait in the wings and let them try and decide."
He clearly didn’t ruin it for Jack, who’s headed to Montana State University in the fall with one future in mind.
"I want to be a teacher myself, specifically a choir teacher," Jack said.
"What an honor," Q answered. "To have my son follow in my footsteps, it’s the biggest honor in the world."
Of course, Jack will have a little fun before his teaching days, showcasing his other talent: trombone, hopefully in the Spirit of the West marching band.
"I went to a Bobcat football game, and I saw their marching band perform, and I said, ‘I’ve got to be in that someday,’” Jack said.
Wherever there’s music, you’ll find Jack Staton. It’s a lifestyle.