Rimrock Mall shuts down after driver plows truck through business

BILLINGS- Shoppers at the Rimrock Mall were met with locked doors this morning after a man drove his pickup truck through the front doors of D Bat Baseball and Softball Academy.

“It’s a small quiet town, and you don’t really see stuff like this and when it does happen, it’s a big thing,” said customer Kate Barone.

Billings Fire Department arrived on scene at around 6:30 this morning and was met with large plumes of smoke from the truck, filling into the rest of the building.

They advised shoppers to stay clear of the area, but many showed up anyway.

Daniel Conners came with his family from Butte and learned about the incident through a security guard.

“He ran his truck in there, was spinning his tires, trying to get out, and burned all the rubber off his tires,” said Conners.

It’s still unclear why the driver drove his truck through the doors. He was taken to a Billings hospital with unspecified injuries.

Many patrons decided to travel elsewhere for their shopping needs.

“I think we’ll probably head to Sheels actually and go play at their play place,” said parent Brittany Robinson.

Rimrock Mall is back open as of 3 p.m. today.

