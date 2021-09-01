Rimrock Foundation acquires new building in downtown Billings

BILLINGS — Rimrock Foundation, a Billings organization aimed at offering assistance for mental health and substance abuse prevention, announced on Wednesday that it has purchased a new building downtown.

It's 90,000 square feet, with additional property around the building that the organization plans to use as well.

“It’s time for Rimrock to really start looking at how we can meet the needs of people suffering from substance abuse disorders and mental health issues and expansion is necessary. This land will give us the room we need to provide these services and to grow further,” said Rimrock CEO Lenette Kosovich.

The expansion has been in the works for over two years.

The new location will feature a “state-of-the-art mental health and substance use disorder treatment campus”. The total cost will be roughly $22 million, and it is expected to open in late 2023.

Kosovich also says that it was very important to them to have a space close to downtown Billings.

“This location could not be better. It’s really close to the hospitals. It’s close to other businesses that our clients need to access, including public transportation. There will be ample parking and easy accessibility,” says Kosovich.

Rimrock has been in their current building for 40 years and Kosovich says its time they expand.