Riley Gaines speaks in Billings to advocate for women's sports

All-America swimmer Riley Gaines spoke about preserving women's sports during the Montana Family Foundation Banquet at the Northern Hotel on Friday.

Last weekend, the University of Wyoming women's volleyball team forfeited its match to San Jose State, reportedly because of a transgender player on the team.

“Well, I applaud the teams, the girls, their bravery, their courage and their leadership because it takes immense courage to do what they have done,” Gaines said.

Gaines is a former student-athlete and for now has foregone dental school to be an advocate for having only biological females competing in women's and girls' sports.

“The stand that I have taken is very, very much pro-woman,” Gaines said. “Again, not a stand against anyone or anything.”

Some say transgender women should have a chance to play.

“That may be something that gives you purpose in life,” said Bailey Desper, a trans activist. “And to be denied that, this is really humiliating and it's, it's saddening to see.”

Desper is transgender and says there is not a physical advantage for transgender women playing in women's sports.

“I myself have been on hormones since 2017 and I have noticed both physical and appearance changes,” Desper said.

Gaines says that transgender women do have a physical advantage.

The Wyoming Athletics Department released a statement about the forfeit without mentioning the transgender athlete at San Jose State or any safety concerns:

"After a lengthy discussion, the University of Wyoming will not play its scheduled conference match against San José State University in the UniWyo Sports Complex on Saturday, Oct. 5. Per Mountain West Conference policy, the Conference will record the match as a forfeit and a loss for Wyoming."

Two years ago, Gaines, as a University of Kentucky swimmer, tied for fifth in a race with University of Pennsylvania swimmer, Leah Thomas who is transgender and the NCAA gave the trophy to Thomas.

“We had to share a locker room with a 6-foot-4, 22-year-old, fully naked, fully intact man, who was undressing inches away from where we were simultaneously undressing,” Gaines said. "It's an utter violation. Feelings of total betrayal by our universities, by the NCAA.”

Non-conference opponent Southern Utah forfeited along with Boise State, Utah State and Wyoming from the Mountain West Conference.

“It is disappointing that our SJSU student-athletes who are in full compliance with NCAA and Mountain West rules and regulations are being denied opportunities to compete,” said Michelle Smith McDonald, San Jose State University senior director of media relations. "We are committed to supporting our student-athletes through these challenges and in their ability to compete in an inclusive, fair, safe and respectful environment.”

“I can tell you that as early as next week, you will see more universities who are doing the same thing,” Gaines said.