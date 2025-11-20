BILLINGS— Two vehicles collided at South 36th Street West and Monad Road Tuesday night, an intersection that is becoming increasingly dangerous, according to neighbors.

Watch to see video of crash aftermath:

'Ridiculous': Neighbors lament another crash at Billings West End intersection

“I've been outside twice where you hear this thud, and you immediately know somebody is in an accident,” said Carol Weisz, who has lived in the neighboring subdivision for five years.

“There's at least two a year— at least,” she added.

Carol Weisz Tuesday night crash

According to Weisz, crashes occurred at the intersection in May and July this year as well.

MTN spoke with approximately a dozen of Weisz’s neighbors. No one else wanted to appear on camera, but they all said there should be a traffic light at the intersection.

“They put one down on King Avenue and 36th, and I'm thinking why not have one here. It's Monad. It's right off of a roundabout. It comes off of 32nd Street. I don't know why they don't put one there, just because of all these accidents,” said Weisz.

Vanessa Willardson S 36th Street W and Monad Road intersection

No one was injured in Tuesday night's crash.

“I just hope the city looks into it because this is really ridiculous. I don't think anybody's been killed that I know of, and I don't know about being hurt, but it's gonna happen. I mean, it's gonna happen,” said Weisz.

Billings police were unable to release full crash statistics for the intersection on Wednesday.