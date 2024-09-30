'Reverse Career Fair' set for Stillwater miners facing layoffs

COLUMBUS - A "Reverse Career Fair" will be held this week for employees of Sibanye-Stillwater mining operations following the recent announcement of layoffs.

The company has scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday events at the Stillwater County Civic Center. Company official Heather McDowell said they have confirmed 50 employers who can meet with mine employees looking for a new job.

The company announced on Sept. 12 it was laying off hundreds of employees at its mining operations in Stillwater County. The company cited the continued decline in the market prices for palladium and other minerals.

Layoffs at the mine are expected to take place on Nov. 12.

