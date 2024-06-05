Results: County levies failing around eastern Montana

Five county-wide levies in local governments across eastern Montana and tracked by Q2 were not doing well in unofficial results Tuesday night.
Park County Road Mill Levy - FAILED
- $600,000 for 10 years
- 1,796 AGAINST (53%)
- 1,563 FOR (47%)
Carbon County Ambulance Mill Levy
$1.19 million to fund emergency/non-emergency ambulance services
- NO RESULTS YET
Fallon County Childcare Mill Levy - FAILED
- Add ~$123,000 for childcare facilities and services
One of 2 counties in state that doesn’t have licensed facility
- 432 AGAINST (69%)
- 195 FOR (31%)
Carter County Dahl Memorial Levy - FAILED
- $260,000 each next 2 years to keep hospital operating
- 293 AGAINST (56%)
- 232 FOR (44%)
- Only 2nd time in 30+ years that biennial levy hasn't passed
Big Horn County Fire and Roads Levy - FAILING
- $2.78 million annually to repair/maintain roads and buy rural fire equipment
PARTIAL RESULTS AS OF 11:00 P.M.
- 239 AGAINST (39%)
156 FOR (61%)
- 15 OF 23 PRECINCTS REPORTING
