Results: County levies failing around eastern Montana

Five county-wide levies in local governments across eastern Montana and tracked by Q2 were not doing well in unofficial results Tuesday night.

Park County Road Mill Levy - FAILED



$600,000 for 10 years

1,796 AGAINST (53%)

1,563 FOR (47%)





Carbon County Ambulance Mill Levy



$1.19 million to fund emergency/non-emergency ambulance services NO RESULTS YET





Fallon County Childcare Mill Levy - FAILED



Add ~$123,000 for childcare facilities and services



One of 2 counties in state that doesn’t have licensed facility 432 AGAINST (69%)

195 FOR (31%)





Carter County Dahl Memorial Levy - FAILED



$260,000 each next 2 years to keep hospital operating

293 AGAINST (56%)

232 FOR (44%)



Only 2nd time in 30+ years that biennial levy hasn't passed



Big Horn County Fire and Roads Levy - FAILING

