Results: County levies failing around eastern Montana

Posted at 11:35 PM, Jun 04, 2024

Five county-wide levies in local governments across eastern Montana and tracked by Q2 were not doing well in unofficial results Tuesday night.

Park County Road Mill Levy - FAILED

  • $600,000 for 10 years
    • 1,796 AGAINST (53%)
    • 1,563 FOR (47%)

Carbon County Ambulance Mill Levy 

  • $1.19 million to fund emergency/non-emergency ambulance services 

    • NO RESULTS YET

Fallon County Childcare Mill Levy - FAILED

  • Add ~$123,000 for childcare facilities and services 

  • One of 2 counties in state that doesn’t have licensed facility 

    • 432 AGAINST (69%)
    • 195 FOR (31%)

Carter County Dahl Memorial Levy - FAILED

  • $260,000 each next 2 years to keep hospital operating 
    • 293 AGAINST (56%)
    • 232 FOR (44%)
  • Only 2nd time in 30+ years that biennial levy hasn't passed

Big Horn County Fire and Roads Levy - FAILING

  • $2.78 million annually to repair/maintain roads and buy rural fire equipment 

    • PARTIAL RESULTS AS OF 11:00 P.M.

      • 239 AGAINST (39%)

      • 156 FOR (61%)

        • 15 OF 23 PRECINCTS REPORTING
