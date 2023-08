Restrictions placed on two Red Lodge area campgrounds due to bears

RED LODGE - Starting on Tuesday, only hard-sided campers will be allowed at two campgrounds near Red Lodge due to bear activity.

The restriction is focused on the Rattin and Sheridan campgrounds, according to a Forest Service press release, and will remain in place until rescinded.

“Due to grizzly bear activity in the Rattin and Sheridan campgrounds, these campgrounds are limited to hard-sided campers only,” Acting Beartooth District Ranger Amy Haas stated in the press release. “Be bear aware and prioritize responsible camping practices to ensure your safety and the well-being of the bears."

A grizzly sow with two cubs is frequenting these campgrounds, and forest visitors need to remain vigilant in ensuring that all attractants are stored appropriately.

As a reminder, five of the seven Ranger Districts on the Custer Gallatin National Forest (Bozeman, Hebgen Lake, Gardiner, Yellowstone and Beartooth) implement an annual food storage order from March 1-December 1. Appropriate storage of attractants includes:



Hard-sided vehicles or trailers

Approved bear- resistant containers or other approved products, certified by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee or

Hung at least 10 feet above the ground and four feet away from a tree/pole, out of reach of wildlife.

Attractants include items such as scented toiletries like toothpaste and deodorants, pet food and certain horse pellets. All beverages except water are included, as are empty food and beverage containers. It is also important to remember general bear safety in bear country. Carry bear spray and have it readily accessible, travel in groups, make lots of noise and watch for signs of bears in the area, and hike during daylight hours. Keeping a clean camp is essential for your safety, the safety of other forest users, and wildlife.

For further information or inquiries, please contact the Beartooth Ranger District at 406-446-2103.

