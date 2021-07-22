Remains of Wyoming airman laid to rest after 54 years

WORLAND- — Hundreds attended the funeral services for Airman Alva Ray Krogman, who was shot down during the Vietnam War, Wednesday in his hometown of Worland, Wyoming on Wednesday.

Krogman’s plane was shot down 54 years ago over Laos, and his remains weren’t found and recovered until February of 2019.

A scientific recovery expert working at the crash site reported the possible recovery of remains and evidence, which were identified as those of Krogman in July of last year.

Krogman's remains were flown into Billings Monday, where he was met with a procession that escorted him to Worland about three hours away.

Roughly 200 people attended the service at Worland Middle School, and then moved to Riverview Memorial Gardens.

The service included full military services including a flyover, and the playing of "Taps".

Family members said they appreciated the effort to bring Krogman home.

“Thanks to all the support from all the communities. All the military, the funeral staff, and anywhere you go, people are reaching out and it’s unbelievable. The trip from Billings was amazing. I'm sure you know how hot it was and I just teared up with all the people standing out in the heat to be able to honor him,” says Jerry Krogman, Alva Ray’s nephew.

Krogman says the family is happy to have his uncle's remains back home.