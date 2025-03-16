BILLINGS — Registration is open for KinderREADy, following a successful first year of increasing the literacy rates among students before they enroll in Kindergarten.

The program — which is completely state-funded through an initiative with the Office of Public Instruction — is only in it's first year of operation here in Billings, although Superintendent Erwin Garcia said it's already making a big impact.

Watch video here:

Registration open for KinderREADy, following a successful first year

Garcia provided MTN with statistics showing the progress in reading proficiency within the three schools offering KinderREADy. Orchard Elementary saw a 5% increase to 81% of the students being at their benchmark reading levels. McKinley Elementary increased it's reading proficient students by 14% now reaching 75% of the classes, and Bench Elementary made a whopping 40% increase from 16% to 56%.

The program's early success is not surprising for Bench teacher Beth Johnson, who spent 15 years teaching Kindergarten before taking over this new job, and said the expectations have drastically changed.

"As a Kindergarten teacher for many years, I've seen how much more rigorous it's gotten," Johnson said. "We were seeing many more students enter into the education system, without having that early learning experience."

It's a struggle also felt by parents like Katlin McLaughlin, who knew her son could benefit from KinderREADy.

"When we came into the program, he was saying little to none," McLaughlin said. "He was hardly talking, which is why I knew he'd benefit from more interaction than just his siblings."

Another parent, Jennyfer Willoughby, said she knew lots of parents that enjoyed having an option to ease their child into the school system.

"I know a lot of parents struggle with sending their kid straight to Kindergarten," Willoughby said. "But now, they can get a little bit of that school experience when it isn't a full eight hours."

And that's why Johnson was so excited when the opportunity to teach the inaugural classes at Bench Elementary arose.

"As educators, it's our job to meet them where they're at and move them forward," Johnson said. "While keeping in mind the goals for the end of the year."

In total, there are eight KinderREADy classrooms; two in the morning and two in the afternoon at Orchard, one in the morning and one in the afternoon at Mckinley and one in the morning and afternoon at Bench. All of the students enrolled qualified by showing signs of struggle in an exam taken upon registering.

"It was questions like how many letters they could tell what they were," Willoughby said. "They asked about shapes and colors. Every kid is different."

MTN News

McLaughlin said the difference in her son has been outstanding.

"Having a resource like this is really beneficial," McLaughlin said. "Especially for families that can't afford this but want another outlet to try."

And while the numbers speak to themselves, Johnson said tests don't truly show the progress the students have made.

"They're learning more than just reading. They're learning how to be a friend, how to share, how to use school supplies," Johnson said. "The impact, it feels immeasurable."

If you have a student that might benefit from KinderREADy go to the school district's website to register and schedule the exam.