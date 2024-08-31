Reed Point Sheep Drive 2024 honors former sheep shaver and community friend

REED POINT — All day Sunday, hundreds of people and sheep will flock to Division Street in Reed Point, for the annual Sheep Drive.

Unfortunately, this year will look different than most, as Olen Raisland, the town's famous sheep shearer, passed away in April.

"It's left a big hole in the community, losing Olen," said Lynn Phipps.

Phipps, a Reed Point community member, was friends with Olen for years. He even trained her daughter on sheep shearing for almost two decades.

Reed Point Community Club Olen Raisland



As Reed Point has a population of about 210 people, Olen's loss has made a ripple in the townspeople's pride this year.

"You just have to work around them. It's the only thing that keeps you going," says Jerry Friend.

Friend is a member of the Reed Point Community Club and lives in the town. He's been organizing the event for the past 35 years, only one year after the event began.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Jerry Friend, Reed Point community member

Though Olen's loss was devastating to the community, Reed Point is still trying to make this year's Sheep Drive the best year yet.

RUSSELL NEMETZ - MTN SHEEP IN MONTANA

"I feel like there's a lot of support for Sheep Drive. Our Community Club is kind of a small organization, but when it gets closer to the date of Sheep Drive and stuff, a lot of people step up and help out," said Lev Ott.

Lev and Audrey Ott are two of the organizers behind the event, and knowing that Olen loved to shave hundreds of sheep every Labor-Day weekend, they want to honor that activity completely to him.

"Like this year, the newest thing is the Olen Raisland sheep shearing demonstration. I think he was the one that sheep sheared for all of the sheep drive events, and we thought it was really important for him passing away, that we honored him," says Audrey Ott.

Reed Point Community Club Olen Raisland shaving sheep



As time gets closer, residents are becoming more and more excited for the Sheep Drive, and the festival's biggest event, the Sheep Run.

"The Sheep Run turns into a town-wide event, and it lasts for an hour, instead of the ten minutes it usually does," said Audrey Ott.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Lev & Audrey Ott, Reed Point Community Club

Even though things have changed in Reed Point, the community is still planning on showing up Sunday, just as Olen would have wanted.

"You've still got your factions. You've got this branch, and this branch, but they all pull together when times are needed," says Friend.

"Yeah... We'll miss him a lot," said Phipps.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Reed Point Sheep Drive



To learn more about this year's Sheep Drive, visit Reed Point Community Club's Facebook page.