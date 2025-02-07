Red Lodge restaurant Prerogative Kitchen announces closure

Prerogative Kitchen in Red Lodge announced it's closing next month.

The two-time-James-Beard-award-winning eatery at 104 S. Broadway will stop service on March 19.

The owners will keep the building and will announce their plans later, according to a post on the restaurant's social media page.

Here's the full statement the restaurant owners wrote on social media:

Dear friends and family,

MARCH 19th will be the last day of service at PREROGATIvE Kitchen. As we reflect on the incredible journey we’ve shared, your support has helped us realize our dream of owning a restaurant, achieving two James Beard Finalist awards, and creating countless memories together.

While we say goodbye to our full-service restaurant, the building will remain in our hands, and we have exciting plans for the future! Stay tuned for updates on what’s next for us.

But for now, we invite you to join us for one last hurrah! Come share laughter, love, and memories as we pack the tables one final time in this beloved space. Let's make these last moments unforgettable!

Thank you for being part of our story.