Red Lodge rallies for USPS driver retiring after 42 years of work, a family affair

RED LODGE — On Wednesday, Arnetta Brownlow, a United States Postal Service contract route driver in Red Lodge, will retire after 42 years of work.

“I’m just working; trying to get through the day. (There is) a lot of mail today; it’s Monday," said Arnetta, the week of her retirement.

Being a janitorial staff member, a route substitute, and a driver over those four decades makes those who worked with her, like Audrey Bonogosky, describe Arnetta as "everything to the postal service."

“I am her biggest fan. I just love her to pieces," said Bonogosky, who worked with Arnetta for 12 years.

Several friends and family members gathered together on Monday to celebrate Arnetta's accomplishment, each knowing her for a minimum of 20 years, and said they came together to provide comments to MTN because Arnetta has shown up to do her job for the Red Lodge community, every day, for decades.

“The only time (Arnetta) took off is when she had appendicitis, but she still showed up at work and they made her go to the hospital," said Bobbie Woolridge, one of five of Arnetta's daughters.

To provide for her family, Arnetta worked up to five jobs at once; most often working three jobs at the same time.

“Watching (my mom) have three jobs growing up my whole life, I always thought it was the woman’s job to do that," said Robyn Brownlow, another of Arnetta's daughters who works alongside her at the post office as a part-time flexible (PTF) employee.

Arnetta's husband, who passed away in January, also worked at the USPS office with his wife and daughter.

“It gives me something to get up for in the morning. That’s for sure," said Arnetta who took over her late husband's route when he passed away.

Her friends and family said she embodies the adage often associated with USPS as its informal motto but is attributed

to an account by a Greek historian of The Persian Wars.

“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” - Book 8, Paragraph 98, of The Persian Wars by Herodotus

“We should all live like Arnetta. We should work like she has, we should parent like she has, we should love like she has," said Samantha Thomas, who has known Arnetta for 37 years.

Arnetta will continue her route in Belfry for at least two more years and said she believes having at least one job in retirement is good for her at 72 years old.